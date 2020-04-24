UFC 249 Set To Take Place In Jacksonville Florida

Spread the word!













Veteran MMA reporter Dave Meltzer has shared details on the location of UFC 249.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer reported that the VyStar Veterans Memorial Area in Jacksonville, Florida would be the new location to host the much-anticipated event.

“It looks like it’s going to be the (VyStar) Veterans Memorial in Jacksonville. I Think It’s disclosed then. They’ve actually told fighters they’re flying into Jacksonville, but there are people in Jacksonville that have to book a building. That’s where it looks like it’s going to be. It’s right across from daily’s place (Amphitheatre)”. (Via sherdog.com)

While no official venue has been announced from the UFC, rumours have been circulating about Florida playing host since the event was cancelled.

The reason for the speculation stemmed from the government in Florida classifying the WWE as an essential service and allowing them to conduct business in the state. Following the cancellation of UFC 249’s initial date (April 18th) due to a request from the Californian Governor Gavin Newsom, it seemed Florida the most likely choice.

UFC 249 has gone through multiple venues at this stage, originally being booked for the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York. Once this venue was no longer possible it was rumoured that the event would be moved to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, unfortunately, this was not possible either. Eventually, the UFC found a location on tribal land at Tachi Palace in California where the event looked set to continue until Newsom made a phone call to executives at Disney requesting UFC 249 not go ahead.

The UFC decided not to go ahead with the event on that date instead rescheduling it to May 9th along with a new line-up of fights.

As of yet, no details have been announced regarding the location of the event.

Where do you think UFC249 will be held?