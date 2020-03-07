Dana White Looking To Make Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes II

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White has revealed the promotion is trying to make a light-heavyweight rematch between champion Jon Jones and top contender Dominick Reyes.

The two fighters met at UFC 247 in main event for the 205lb title held by Jones. Over five rounds both men went to war and it was ‘Bones’ who emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins. He picked up the controversial unanimous decision win on the judge’s cards which read 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 in his favour.

However, Jones faced much backlash from fans and pundits post-fight including Dana White who believed Reyes had done enough to secure the win and should have left the UFC 247 main event still undefeated and the new light-heavyweight champion.

Speaking on Instagram live White confirmed he is working on making the Jones vs. Reyes rematch per Bloody Canvas although not specifics timescale was revealed.

Dana White just said on his Instagram live stream that they’re looking to book Jones/Reyes rematch. Tough break for Jan Blachowicz but I don’t hate it#UFC — Jon Realejo (@BloodyCanvasJon) March 6, 2020

Whilst many will be happy to hear of this news one man in particular will feel pretty hard done by. Jan Blachowicz seemed to have secured his title shot last time out when he impressively beat top 205lb contender Corey Anderson.

The Polish puncher earned the performance of the night bonus at UFC Rio Rancho by knocking out Anderson inside one round. Blachowicz land a picture-perfect right hand over the top which left Anderson slumped on the mat and receiving unanswered ground and pounds shots before the referee mercifully saved him. Check out the Blachowicz vs. Anderson full fight replay here.

After stretching his win streak to three Blachowicz immediately went to stare down champion Jones who was front and centre for this top of the division clash. In that moment that two fighters appeared to agree to throw down next. However that now seems unlikely after these latest comments from UFC boss White.

