UFC 247 Results: Jon Jones Edges Dominick Reyes

LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC 247 results throughout tonight (Sat. February 8, 2020) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

In the main event of the night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his title on the line against undefeated knockout artist Dominick Reyes. Also, in the co-main event, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her strap against Katlyn Chookagian. The UFC has compiled a great card for the Houston crowd.

UFC 247 Results

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET,)

Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Trevin Giles def. James Krause via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)