Amanda Nunes has responded to Dana White suggesting he might have her KO YouTube celebrity turned pro boxer Jake Paul.

The 23-year-old troll has transitioned to fighting in 2020 and has quickly amassed two wins the in the boxing ring, both coming by way of knockout. Just last month Paul scored a highlight reel KO against former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Post-fight Paul called out SBG teammates Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor. Earlier this week he came after both fighters. Yesterday he pulled up on Danis who was filming Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub, insulted him, and threw water balloons and toilet paper at him. Prior to that Paul made a public $50 million offer to McGregor for the fight while also insulting his fiancée and ripping into the UFC president, he said.

“What the f*** is up you Irish c***! Good morning Conor McGregor. I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or jacking off because you’re sick of f****** your wife. I mean she’s a four, Conor, you could a lot better but happy Monday! My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning. $50 million cash…the biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered but you’re scared to fight me, Conor.”

“And Dana White, you’re a f****** p**** too you ugly f****** bald b****!” Paul added. “You said there’s zero percent chance of this fight happening but there’s zero percent chance of you getting some f****** p****. Conor, you’re scared. Dana, you’re scared. Sign the f****** contracts you idiots.”

The UFC boss is clearly getting tired of Paul’s antics and told TMZ he is considering setting the greatest female fighter of all time onto the loudmouth internet celebrity.

“I’m thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out.” White said.

‘The Lioness’ quickly took to social media to let everyone she was down for the fight.

Do you think Dana White should let Amanda Nunes beat up Jake Paul?