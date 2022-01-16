UFC president Dana White wasn’t shocked when he learned that heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury was interested in a potential crossover matchup with Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou is set to make his first UFC heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, nearly a year after he first earned the title over Stipe Miocic. This could be the last fight of Ngannou’s UFC tenure if he and the UFC brass aren’t able to come to terms on a new contract.

Leading up to the fight, Ngannou has been the target of Fury for a potential boxing match down the line. Ngannou is mostly known for his striking and has spoken about his early aspirations to become a professional boxer.

White and boxing have a complicated relationship, as the UFC headman has gone back-and-forth with boxing stars, personalities, and promoters over the years. But during his UFC Vegas 46 post-fight press conference, he revealed that Fury’s callout didn’t catch him off guard.

“These boxing guys need guys to fight,” White said. “None of this surprises me. That’s what it shows, you know what I mean? Doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Francis Ngannou Seems Equally Interested In A Tyson Fury Fight

Ngannou has criticized the UFC for how it treats its roster, and more specifically how athletes are compensated. He has pointed to boxers such as Jake Paul and Deontay Wilder making millions to box, while some UFC fighters are struggling to make ends meet.

Ngannou seems receptive and optimistic about a potential move to boxing, and more specifically a matchup against Fury. It’s unclear if it’ll ultimately happen, but chances could boost if Ngannou parts ways with the UFC.

Fury is coming off his trilogy win over Wilder last year and is currently in negotiations to battle Dillian Whyte after a mandatory order by the WBC.

Do you think we’ll ever see Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury?

