“Female Fights Can Be More Exciting Than Men’s Fights” – Valentina Shevchenko Optomistic About the Future of WMMA

Valentina Shevchenko thinks female fighters are just as entertaining as the men. Maybe even more so.

Bullet’ will have another opportunity to prove her point on Saturday, May 10 when the promotion heads back to the Bell Centre in Montreal for a loaded UFC 315 pay-per-view. In the co-main event of the evening, Shevchenko will put her flyweight title on the line against the division’s No. 2 ranked contender, Manon Fiorot.

Also appearing on the card will be former flyweight queen Alexa Grasso. She is scheduled to take on streaking Brazilian standout Natalia Silva in a fight that could have major title implications, particularly for Silva.

Rounding out the card will be Canadian-born Jasmine Jasudavicius who looks to continue her meteoric rise up the flyweight ranks against former UFC strawweight titleholder Jessica Andrade.

Shevchenko excited about all the great female talent on UFC 315

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Shevchenko spoke about all the amazing female talent that will be featured in The Great White North and her own personal take on women’s mixed martial arts.

“I think it’s amazing for female sports, for female MMA, when there are so many good, talented, brilliant fighters on the same card. So yeah, I definitely think it’s going to be one of the most exciting fight cards. And definitely, I know all the girls—all the fighters—we’re going to put everything we have to make the fights look the best they can. Because sometimes, female fights can be more exciting than men’s fights. Not every time, but yeah.”

Shevchenko reclaimed the flyweight title in September via a dominant five-round performance over Alexa Grasso at UFC 306.

As for Fiorot, UFC 315 will be her first shot at gold inside the Octagon. The Beast’ has built an impressive 7-0 record under the UFC banner with her last three victories coming against Katlyn Cerminara, ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas, and Erin Blanchfield. Fiorot has not lost a fight since 2018 when she was competing for Cage Warriors.