“Female Fights Can Be More Exciting Than Men’s Fights” – Valentina Shevchenko Optomistic About the Future of WMMA

ByCraig Pekios
"Female Fights Can Be More Exciting Than Men's Fights" - Valentina Shevchenko Optomistic About the Future of WMMA

Valentina Shevchenko thinks female fighters are just as entertaining as the men. Maybe even more so.

Bullet’ will have another opportunity to prove her point on Saturday, May 10 when the promotion heads back to the Bell Centre in Montreal for a loaded UFC 315 pay-per-view. In the co-main event of the evening, Shevchenko will put her flyweight title on the line against the division’s No. 2 ranked contender, Manon Fiorot.

GkM7NAEXkAABqKy 1

Also appearing on the card will be former flyweight queen Alexa Grasso. She is scheduled to take on streaking Brazilian standout Natalia Silva in a fight that could have major title implications, particularly for Silva.

READ MORE:  Charles Oliveira urges UFC boss Dana White to book him fighting return: 'I'm just a call away'

Rounding out the card will be Canadian-born Jasmine Jasudavicius who looks to continue her meteoric rise up the flyweight ranks against former UFC strawweight titleholder Jessica Andrade.

480246340 1047346817433721 4400813333656007368 n

Shevchenko excited about all the great female talent on UFC 315

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Shevchenko spoke about all the amazing female talent that will be featured in The Great White North and her own personal take on women’s mixed martial arts.

“I think it’s amazing for female sports, for female MMA, when there are so many good, talented, brilliant fighters on the same card. So yeah, I definitely think it’s going to be one of the most exciting fight cards. And definitely, I know all the girls—all the fighters—we’re going to put everything we have to make the fights look the best they can. Because sometimes, female fights can be more exciting than men’s fights. Not every time, but yeah.”

Shevchenko reclaimed the flyweight title in September via a dominant five-round performance over Alexa Grasso at UFC 306.

READ MORE:  'Carrying the Torch' - UFC 315 Star Honored to Fight Where Georges St-Pierre’s Legacy Began

As for Fiorot, UFC 315 will be her first shot at gold inside the Octagon. The Beast’ has built an impressive 7-0 record under the UFC banner with her last three victories coming against Katlyn Cerminara, ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas, and Erin Blanchfield. Fiorot has not lost a fight since 2018 when she was competing for Cage Warriors.

032724 hero manon fiorot GettyImages 1435638263 1

READ MORE:  Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto - Odds and Match Preview

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts