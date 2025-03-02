Tom Aspinall plans to fight anyone else for heavyweight crown as Jon Jones clash hits skids again

Interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall appears as close as he’s ever been to moving on from a unification clash with Jon Jones next, claiming the Rochester native is holding up their long-drawn out matchup.

Aspinall, who has been sidelined from action since last summer, most recently co-headlined UFC 304 as the defending interim heavyweight champion.

And avenging his sole Octagon loss in the process in Manchester, Aspinall made light work of veteran contender, Curtis Blaydes, the Atherton native landed a dominant opening round knockout win on home soil.

Tom Aspinall ready to move on from Jon Jones title fight

Poised to face-off with former pound-for-pound number one, Jones ever since his dominant win against Stipe Miocic in November at UFC 309, the pairing continues to hit the skids.

Placing the blame for the failed targeted summer clash on the doorstep of fellow heavyweight titleholder, Jones, Aspinall admitted he had no qualms about fighting another contender for the undisputed championship next.

“The UFC tell me, they assure me they are doing everything they can to make this fight,” Tom Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “So as far as I’m aware, this is now totally down to Jon Jones and his team to work that out. I’m literally just waiting for a date. But what’s holding it back is the UFC want to make the fight with me and Jon, and as far as I’m aware, it’s now about maybe financial, or otherwise. I’m not too sure, to be honest. I’m just waiting for the call right now.”

“I said quite a while ago now: I will retire Jon Jones without even fighting,” Tom Aspinall explained. “That’s something that I said. Jon, let’s do it. If you want to do it, you don’t have to ask me twice. If not, I’ll fight somebody else for the undisputed belt. Happy to fight anybody. Any time, anywhere – doesn’t matter. I’m ready to go.”

Interestingly, Aspinall’s comments on a potential fresh matchup for the undisputed belt come hot the heels of speculation that the British favorite is weighing up another anticipated pairing with former interim champion, French technician, Ciryl Gane next.