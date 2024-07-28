Dana White plans to scrap bonus pay increase after UFC 304: ‘I’m not doing this ever again’

Promotional CEO, Dana White has revealed he will no longer honor calls for an increase in post-fight bonus pay following last night’s UFC 304 card, claiming the fighter’s performance in Manchester are to “blame” for his decision.

Returning to the ‘Rainy City’ last night for a flagship UFC 304 card, the promotion fielded a pair of championship fights, at both the heavyweight and welterweight limit.

Turning in a blistering opening round win to avenge his sole promotional defeat, Atherton native, Aspinall stopped two-time foe, Curtis Blaydes inside just a minute, flooring him with a winging right hand straight, before swarming with a slew of ground strikes for a knockout win.

In the night’s headliner, a massive upset was sprung by surging contender, Belal Muhammad, who minted himself as the undisputed welterweight champion – turning in a unanimous decision win over defending gold holder, Leon Edwards in the pair’s title fight grudge match.

Dana White plans to put an end to bonus increases after UFC 304

However, awarding post-fight bonuses of $100,000 to British trio, Paddy Pimblett, Aspinall, and heavyweight prospect, Mick Parkin – White boldly claimed that he would “never” increase post-fight bonus pay upon request again.

“I think tonight showed that we should not up [the post-fight bonuses],” Dana White told assembled media after UFC 304. “Upping them doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t make anybody fight any harder. It doesn’t change anything. I’m not doing this again ever. Ever.”

“Today was the last day that I’m doing that,” Dana White continued. “I’m not saying that in the future, the bonuses couldn’t get up, but I’m not going to be at a press conference and have [people] say, ‘$200,000, $300,000,’ f*cking never again, never again.”