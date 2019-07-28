Dana White Reveals The One Big Fight He Feels He Failed To Make

Spread the word!













Dana White has been the frontman of the UFC for nearly 20 years. Over his time as President, White has made some of the biggest fights in mixed martial arts (MMA) history.

However, there is one fight that White failed to make that seems to bother him to this day. During yesterday’s (Sat. July 27, 2019) UFC 240 pay-per-view (PPV) post-fight press conference, White discussed some of the biggest fights he has ever made over the course of his career.

The topic came up when White was asked about booking the rematch between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes. Cyborg’s victory last night in Canada was the final bout on her UFC contract. When White was asked if he thinks he can reach a deal to re-sign Cyborg and book a rematch with Nunes, White said he was confident he can get it done, as he always finds a way to make big fights happen.

But he pointed out that he did fail to make one big heavyweight blockbuster. A collision between Brock Lesnar and the legendary Fedor Emelianenko:

“Um, I hope so [they can make a deal with Cyborg]. I hope so,” White said. “If that’s true, if that’s the fight she wants and she really wants that fight, I don’t see how we don’t make a deal. I mean, if you look at my history in 20 years, how many deals have I not made for a fight?

“I think there’s been, like, one. There was one fight I didn’t make. We never got the Russian. Fedor. Yeah, I was trying to do that Fedor, Brock fight. That’s the fight I didn’t make.”

Lesnar has since retired from MMA competition, while Emelianenko is currently on a “retirement tour” while inked to the Bellator MMA promotion. Sadly, the Russian never got the opportunity to test himself inside the UFC’s Octagon. And it looks like he never will.

What do you think about White saying he failed to make Emelianenko vs. Lesnar?