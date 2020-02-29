Dana White Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Accusing Conor McGregor Of Ducking Fights

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White has given his thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest negative comments towards Conor McGregor.

The lightweight champion accused his long-time rival of ducking fights in a recent interview. He also slammed his choice of opponent for his return fight at UFC 246.

‘Notorious’ fought MMA veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone for his first fight since losing against Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018. McGregor looked sensational on the night, blasting out ‘Cowboy’ in just 40 seconds. Nurmagomedov however wasn’t impressed and told the Irish superstar to fight better opponents before trying to engineer another title shot.

White reacted to his lightweight champions comments whilst speaking with TMZ Sports, he said.

“First of all, Conor does not hand pick all of his opponents. Conor McGregor has fought everybody that we’ve asked him to fight and whose been available. I mean, guys have pulled out on Conor two or three times. Conor literally went to the gym and said, ‘tell me who I’m fighting’.

“They hate each other! If you think you’re going to do an interview with Khabib and he’s going to say great things about Conor McGregor, it’s never going to happen. And if you interview Conor McGregor he’s never going to say great things about Khabib, they hate each other.

Despite Nurmagomedov’s unwillingness to fight McGregor next, White insists that will be the fight to make, provided the champion comes through UFC 249 unscathed and as long as Irishman McGregor is prepared to sit and wait.

“Khabib if he wins. But I don’t know if Conor wants to wait for him, we’ll se what happens. Conor might not wait.”

The UFC boss also moved to shutdown any prospect of a cross-sport fight between Nurmagomedov and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who previously fought McGregor.

“Khabib has other fights right now that he needs to on instead of Floyd Mayweather.”

Do you think Conor McGregor is ducking tough fights?