Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor Is Ducking Tough Fights

Spread the word!













Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently preparing for his UFC 249 main event match up against Tony Ferguson. The 30-year-old Russian will square off against ‘El Cucuy’ on 18 April at the Barclays Center in New York.

Whilst speaking with TMZ about his upcoming fight, Nurmagomedov couldn’t resist taking some shots at his long-time bitter rival Conor McGregor. The Irishman returned to the cage at UFC 246 and wiped out Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in 40 seconds. However, the champion has slammed his choice of opponent and accused ‘Notorious’ of ducking tough fights.

‘Cowboy’ always loses all his main-event fights, always. I don’t remember when he win. In the last 10 fights, I think he’s lose 7 times — six or seven times.

“He’s not high-level lightweight or welterweight right now. He’s not. Of course, he has a big name but his time is finished.

“Conor [needs to] pick very good opponent. Now he come back and beat ‘Cowboy,’ who lose last 10 fights seven times, and then they talk about this guy come back.

McGregor has been linked to a fight against Justin Gaethje in recent times and Nurmagomedov says his former foe needs to fight someone of that calibre in order to get back in the mix at 155lbs.

“No, he has to fight really tough opponents like Justin Gaethje or something like this. He has to come back to lightweight division. He has to cut welterweight, and this is just my opinion.”

“I think he [is] just ducking tough match-ups. Not only just Justin Gaethje, he’s just, ‘Who’s gonna be my next fight? I need this fight.’

“Of course, he can because he’s big star, but anyway, let’s talk about me, let’s talk about my next fight.” (Transcribed by Sportsbible)

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov right to accuse Conor McGregor of ducking tough fights?