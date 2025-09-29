Dana White: “No One Should Lose Their Job Over Criticism of Charlie Kirk”

UFC CEO Dana White spoke out against people losing their jobs for critical comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk during his appearance on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on September 28. White condemned what he described as attempts to destroy people’s lives over controversial statements while maintaining that celebrating someone’s death crosses moral boundaries.

Dana White talks Charlie Kirk

White addressed the wave of firings that followed Kirk’s assassination on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Utah. The 31-year-old conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson while debating students during his “American Comeback Tour.” Robinson, who was charged with aggravated murder on September 16, faces the death penalty if convicted.

free speech protections

During the interview, White expressed his stance on cancel culture and free speech protections. “I’m a big believer in free speech, and unfortunately probably the most important speech to protect is hate speech,” White told CBS correspondent Jon Wertheim. When asked about his views on cancel culture, White responded, “No. I hate it. On both sides.”

White specifically referenced the current situation surrounding Kirk’s death, noting that people were being terminated from their positions for social media posts. “It’s like all the stuff that’s going on with Charlie right now. You know, these people are going out and saying stuff. And, you know, you’re seeing people getting fired or kicked out of school,” White explained.

The UFC president made clear distinctions between moral judgment and professional consequences. “I think you’re a disgusting human being if you’re celebrating the death of another human being, but people make mistakes and people are gonna do dumb things. I don’t like trying to destroy people’s lives over doing something dumb,” White stated.

Getting Fired over Kirk

Multiple organizations have dismissed employees following social media posts about Kirk’s assassination. Reports indicate that more than 145 individuals across various professions have faced disciplinary actions or termination, including journalists, educators, airline workers, healthcare professionals, and restaurant staff. These firings occurred after conservative activists and Republican officials launched campaigns to identify and report people who made statements deemed inappropriate about Kirk’s death.

The dismissals have sparked debate about the boundaries of free speech and employee protections. Companies cited violations of social media policies and potential harm to their reputations as justification for the terminations. Legal experts note that most private employers have broad latitude to fire employees for public statements, as most workers are hired under at-will agreements.

White previously discussed Kirk’s death during a September 17 appearance on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, where he described his shock at the news and the impact on his 19-year-old daughter, who followed Kirk on social media. “I was actually surprised by how impacted my kids were. My kids used to watch him on social media. My daughter, she’s 19, she’s in college, and she’s been just destroyed over this thing for the last couple days,” White said.

Tyler Robinson

White’s comments come as Robinson prepares for his next court appearance. The suspect, who attended Utah State University briefly before pursuing an electrical apprenticeship, has been held without bail since his surrender on September 12. Prosecutors have revealed text messages and DNA evidence linking Robinson to the crime, including communications where he allegedly confessed to the shooting and described planning the attack for over a week.

Kirk was a prominent figure in conservative politics and a close ally of President Donald Trump. His assassination occurred during a period of increasing political violence in America, following other recent incidents including shootings of Democratic legislators in Minnesota and assassination attempts on Trump in 2024.