Sean Strickland rips Canadian MMA reporter in vicious tirade ahead of UFC 297 title fight: ‘You are the enemy’

Ahead of his incoming title fight at UFC 297 this weekend in Canada, undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland hit out at mixed martial arts reporter, Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting – in a foul-mouthed tirade in response to questions of his opinion on the LGBTQ+ community.

Strickland, the current undisputed middleweight champion, is slated to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 297 this weekend in Canada, taking on promotional-perfect contender, Dricus du Plessis in the first attempted defense of his divisional crown.

Sean Strickland unleashes on Canadian reporter ahead of UFC 297

And appearing at today’s media obligations ahead of UFC 297, Strickland was questioned about prior inflammatory comments on the gay and transgender communities, leading to a verbal attack on the aforenoted, Lee.

“The world is not buying the bullsh*t you’re f*cking pedalling,” Sean Strickland shouted at Alexander K. Lee and the assembled media. “The world is not saying, ‘You know what? You’re right. Chicks have d*cks.’ The world is not saying that. The world is saying, ‘No, there are two genders. I don’t want my kids being taught about who they can f*ck in school. I don’t want my kids being taught about their sexual preference.”

"You ask me some stupid sh*t like that? Go f*ck yourself."



Sean Strickland went off on a reporter who pressed him on past comments about the LGBTQ community at #UFC297 media day. pic.twitter.com/wyTEcUZLbv — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 17, 2024

“This guy is the f*cking enemy,” Sean Strickland continued. “You want to look at the f*cking enemy to our world, it’s that motherf*cker right there.”

Winning undisputed middleweight gold at UFC 293 back in September, Strickland turned in a shocking upset victory over former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya, landing a shutout unanimous decision win over the City Kickboxing staple.

Meeting du Plessis this weekend in ‘The Great White North’, Strickland engaged in a rather surprising embrace with the South African on Monday of this week, with the two wishing each other the best of luck, and sharing some insight to a series of direct messages shared between the two – amid a high-profile rivalry.

Who wins at UFC 297 this weekend: Sean Strickland or Dricus du Plessis?