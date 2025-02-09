Bryce Mitchell Breaks Silence on Hitler Comments in Now-Deleted Interview: “They didn’t play the whole podcast”

UFC Athlete Bryce Mitchell has come under fire for controversial remarks made during the debut episode of his podcast, ArkanSanity. In the podcast, Mitchell described Adolf Hitler as a “good guy” before committing atrocities, denied the Holocaust, and made homophobic and antisemitic comments. These statements have sparked widespread criticism from fans, media figures, and UFC President Dana White.

Bryce Mitchell Adds More About Hitler

Bryce Mitchell has since addressed the controversy in an Instagram post, clarifying that he is “definitely not a Nazi” and apologizing for his insensitivity. He stated that his comments were taken out of context and emphasized that he does not condone Hitler’s actions. “I know that a lot of people died in the Holocaust, and that’s a fact,” he wrote. “Hitler did a lot of evil things… I definitely do not condone any of the evil things Hitler did”

In a deleted episode with Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Bryce Mitchell said:

“I wish I didn’t have to talk about it at all but I feel like the severity of it, being that this is the first time I’ve shown my face since I said it, I do want to talk about it. First things first, I said word for word. I do not support Hitler, I am not a Nazi. I said that word for word, you can go back and watch it. I said Hitler was a good guy, and then I said ‘before’ he committed all the atrocities but they didn’t play the whole podcast. So I did say Hitler was a good guy but I was saying before he committed all the atrocities.”

Here is exactly what Bryce Mitchell said on his podcast:

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy based on my own research, not my public education indoctrination. I do really think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy to go fishing with. He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays. They were gaying out the kids. They were queering out the women. They were queering out the dudes.”

The backlash has been intense, with figures like Ariel Helwani criticizing both Mitchell’s comments and the UFC’s lack of disciplinary action. Helwani called it “a new low for MMA” and expressed disappointment over the sport’s tolerance for such behavior. Advocacy groups like the Anti-Defamation League also condemned Mitchell’s statements as toxic and urged swift action from the UFC