High court told how UFC star Conor McGregor raped woman in Dublin hotel

A Dublin high court has been told today how mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor “in effect raped” a woman during an alleged incident at a hotel in the capital back in 2018, with the victim seeking damages against the 36-year-old and another defendant in a civil case.

McGregor, a mixed martial arts star under the banner of UFC, appeared in court this morning alongside another defendant, James Lawrence, in relation to an alleged sexual assault on December 9, 2018.

Alleged to have “in effect raped” Nikita Ni Laimhin during the alleged incident, Conor McGregor’s defense lawyers claimed the Dublin woman was attempting to extort the former UFC lightweight and featherweight championship holder.

The high court in the capital, which welcomed Judge, Alexander Owens, today heard how Conor McGregor had picked up Ni Laimhin, a colorrist at a hair salon in Dublin following her Christmas work party, before meeting with the above-mentioned Lawrence.

Conor McGregor is alleged to have “in effect raped” Nikita Ni Laimhin during a 2018 incident

Conor McGregor is alleged to have produced a bag of cocaine following his meeting with Lawrence, before offering it to Ni Laimhin and her friend whilst sitting in the backseat of the car driven by a security guard of his.

Driven to the Beacon Hotel in Dublin, an adjoining penthouse suite is alleged to have been rented out, with the party consuming alcohol before it is alleged Conor McGregor “came on to” Ni Laimhin after previously propositioning her to perform a sex act on him.

John Gordon SC, representing Ni Laimhin told the jury how his client had rejected to have sexual intercourse with Conor McGregor before he is alleged to have pinned her to the hotel’s bed.

She will tell you that she was nervous, that she tried to push him off her but she was completely unable to do so,” he added.

“You will see pictures of her hands and wrists, which are black and blue. You will see that her left breast has a bloodied scratch. The scratch is there because she was wearing a watch and had her hands up to protect herself. She was pressed down on and the watch scarred her breast.

“Mr McGregor then flips her over and puts her arm in a lock and draws her up by the neck,” Gordon said. “She can’t breathe. And he does it again.

“By the third time he does it, she gives up. She can’t resist this any more. In the course of this, he says: ‘Now you know what it was like to be in the Octagon when I went down three times.’

“She was at this point completely terrified. She subjected herself to what was about to happen, which was a violent and vicious assault.”

Following the alleged incident with Conor McGregor, it is further alleged that Ni Laimhin engaged in sexual intercourse with defendant, Lawrence, to which Gordon explained his client had no recollection of occurring.

Returning home, Ni Laimhin visited her mother who then reported the alleged incident to 999, before she was taken to the Rotunda Sexual Assault Treatment Unit, where she was treated by Dr. Daniel Kane, a practising gynaecologist, as well as a forensic examiner.

Dr. Kane alleged during the sitting how Ni Laimhin was “very upset” upon arriving at the Rotunda hospital and was constantly “shaking and crying”.

Upon examining Ni Laimhin, Dr. Kane detailed numerous injuries including bruising to her arms, fingers, face, legs, knuckles, forearms, lower back and buttocks, as well as a 9cm bloodied scratch on her left breast.

Dr. Kane also revealed how a forceps was required to remove a tampon from Ni Laimhin’s vagina, which had been “wedged inside”, before telling the court how the extent of the bruising — which was described as consistent with handprints was “quite unusual”.

Labelled as a “gold digger and a fraud” according to her representative, Gordon, Ni Laimhin was alleged to have numerous opportunities according to an evidence booklet from the defense to report to people how she was treated.

“Brave. But where is the bravery in this? Bravery ultimately sits with my client,” Gordon said.

“Because she pursued her mission for vindication and compensation to which she is entitled. And for these defendants to breezily and cheekily dispose of her claim is something you will consider in due course.”

At 4 p.m. local time, the hearing was adjourned for the day, with the action in question expected to last at least two weeks.