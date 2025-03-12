Donald Trump Hails Conor McGregor While Meeting with Irish Prime Minister: ‘The Best Tattoos I’ve Ever Seen’

Donald Trump really likes Conor McGregor’s tattoos.

On Wednesday, the President of the United States met with Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin inside the Oval Office as part of his St. Patrick’s Day agenda.

While the two spent time discussing a slew of political topics, reporters added a little levity to the meeting when they asked Trump who his favorite Irish person is.

Instead of naming someone like Bono, Colin Farrel, or Cillian Murphy, ’47’ shouted out the former UFC champ-champ.

REPORTER: Who is your favorite Irish person?



TRUMP: I do happen to like your fighter, Conor McGregor. He's great. You have a lot of great Irish fighters. You know why? They're tough people. Smart, passionate people.pic.twitter.com/2rPZR4fW3x — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 12, 2025

“Oh, there’s so many—are you kidding me? Well, I do happen to like your fighter; he’s got the best tattoos I’ve ever seen,” Trump said. “Conor’s great, right? I’m talking about Conor, but you have a lot of great Irish fighters, actually. Great fighters.” “I don’t know what that is, but Ireland’s always had a lot of really good fighters. You know why? Because they’re tough people,” Trump concluded. “They’re smart people, and they’re passionate people.”

Donald Trump may like conor McGregor, but He’s not the POTUS’ favorite fighter

Considering Trump’s long association with the Ultimat Fighting Championship, naming a mixed martial artist is not all that surprising. McGregor has also been a long supporter of Trump, even attending the POTUS’ inauguration in January alongside Logan and Jake Paul.

However, ‘Mystic Mac’ threw some shade at Trump after he dubbed Khabib Nurmagomedov his favorite fighter.

McGregor has not competed inside the Octagon since suffering a leg break in the opening round of his UFC 264 clash with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. McGregor was scheduled to return in June for a fight with ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler, but he ultimately bowed out of the bout after breaking his pinky toe whilst training.