Former professional mixed martial arts turned actor, Gina Carano has claimed that the climate of ‘cancel culture’ is a “dangerous’ one, and insists that she was at one point, fighting to keep her career alive amid recent backlash.

Gina Carano, a former EliteXC and Strikeforce feature, headlined a Strikeforce event back in 2009 against former UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce champion – current Bellator featherweight best, Cris Cyborg, suffering a buzzer beating first round knockout loss in the pair’s inaugural title fight.

Ending her career since, Carano had established a mixed martial arts record of 7-1 – handing notable defeats to the likes of Rosi Sexton, Julie Kedzie, Tonya Evinger, and Kaitlin Young.

Linked continually with a move to the UFC even though Carano is firmly retired, the 40-year-old has found herself tied to a potential sport return against inaugural UFC bantamweight titleholder and fellow Strikeforce veteran, Ronda Rousey since hanging up her gloves.

Set to feature alongside former UFC lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone in an upcoming production from The Daily Wire – titled ‘Terror on the Prairie’, Carano was infamously removed from her role in the Star Wars spinoff, The Mandolorian by Lucasfilm back in February of last year, as she compared the US government, politics, and measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic to that of the life of a Jewish during the Holocaust and living in Nazi Germany.

Speaking with FOX News regarding the criticizm and backlash she had received for her comments, Carano claimed that cancel culture was a “dangerous” issue in society today.

“When I was cancelled, I felt like everything was turned against me,” Gina Carano said. “Everything that I loved was just against me, I was fighting for my name. I just felt like everything was stripped from me. …”

“I feel like cancel culture is extremely dangerous,” Gina Carano continued. “I think it starts putting us on the line of kind of like a social credit score. And… corporations are going to win the battle. They’re going to win the social credit score. They’re going to win the popularity battle because they have access to manipulating even the data, but they have access to manipulating the masses, whereas that robs from the individual.”

Carano claimed that in her opinion, she did not deserve to receive cancelling, but insisted that she was aware “how the machine works”.

Gina Carano believes she did not deserve to be the subject of cancel culture last year

“In my case, I don’t think that anything I did deserved cancel culture,” Gina Carano said. “I don’t think that it deserved being smeared by the Hollywood press. But I understand how that machine works. I understand how awful the media has been in perpetuating this awful bullying and lies. They can just rain that down on you and not have any of it be true. I feel like this was a genuine case of cancel culture for now towing hte narrative line… There’s consequences. You can’t just act a fool with your employer. I don’t think that was the case (with me). But I do feel like people are speaking up (for) my case.”