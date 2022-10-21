Dana White is ready to bring the ruckus when the UFC returns to London in 2023.

At UFC 278, England-native Leon Edwards shocked the world with his picture-perfect head kick knockout of Kamaru Usman to capture the UFC welterweight championship. In the immediate aftermath, UFC President Dana White knew one thing for certain: The UFC is going back to London.

“We’re coming back to England with the rematch,” White said in an interview with BT Sport. “Leon Edwards in his home country in England. I’m getting goosebumps just telling you this. It’s been so long since we’ve brought a big title fight back to the UK and we’re gonna make that card look like [UFC 280]. And I’m so excited because you know how much I love the fans in England and the UK. I’m f*cking pumped!”

England deserves this. Leon deserves this 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆



Dana is 𝑷𝑼𝑴𝑷𝑬𝑫. We are 𝑷𝑼𝑴𝑷𝑬𝑫. @danawhite confirms the UFC will return to the UK in 2023 for a MEGA show… and @KChimaev will be on the card 😱#UFC280 | Saturday, 7PM | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/imfTORCS6z — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 21, 2022

Dana White Will Give Khamzat Chimaev One More Chance at Welterweight

Another fighter Dana White would like to see as part of their stacked return to London in 2023 is Khamzat Chimaev. Coming off a massive weight miss ahead of his previously scheduled main event clash with Nate Diaz, many, including White, believed a move to middleweight was next for the Chechen-born fighter. However, Dana White is willing to give Chimaev one more shot at welterweight which he would like to see happen in London.

“Khamzat wants to fight at 170. I’m gonna give him one more opportunity to fight at 170. He needs to deliver and make the weight and I would love to do that fight in England too.

“I’m telling you, I’m gonna bring a bada** card to England. English fans have been incredible. They’re so fun. They bring such great energy to the place. And then finally, when Leon Edwards won that fight [at UFC 278], I literally walked right in the back and said, ‘We’re going to England boys.’ I said, ‘F*ck it. Move this whole schedule. We’re going to England.’ England deserves this and Leon Edwards deserves this and I’m excited. I can’t wait.”

