Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Fight Justin Gaethje In September

UFC president Dana White has revealed his plans to make a lightweight unification fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje for September. Gaethje dominated Tony Ferguson en route to a fifth-round stoppage win at UFC 249 last weekend.

‘The Highlight’ also captured the UFC interim lightweight belt and made himself next in line for undefeated Russian champion Nurmagomedov. The devout Muslim is currently observing Ramadan but has suggested he’ll be ready to fight much earlier than what UFC boss White is now suggesting.

“I can fight anytime,” Nurmagomedov wrote on social media. “Ramadan finishes May 23. [In July], I’m gonna be ready. Stop talking about me. This is coronatime; when Khabibtime comes, I [will] smash all of them.”

Dana White Explains His Plan For Lightweight

Speaking to Tim and Sid of SportsNet White revealed that he is hoping to make Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje for a September event. “Obviously, Gaethje and Khabib is going to happen. It looks like that’s going to happen in September,” White said.

Currently, though fighting will be taking a back seat for Nurmagomedov and his entire family. His father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is currently in a coma at a hospital in Moscow, his condition is believed to be critical. It is unknown what has caused his latest health scare, although just last month he was taken into hospital with suspected pneumonia but later confirming to media he is feeling fine.

All being well Nurmagomedov-Gaehtje will take place in September and the winner will face off against Conor McGregor provided the Irishman comes through his fight scheduled to take place later this summer, White explained.

“Conor will probably fight this summer. Then you’ll have those guys fight in September. And then that will line up a fight for the winner.” (Transcribed By BJPenn.com)

Do you think Dana White should try to make Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje for earlier than September?