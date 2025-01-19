UFC boss Dana White confirms interest in signing Aaron Pico following free agent exit from PFL

UFC CEO, Dana White has confirmed promotional brass are “definitely interested” in penning former Bellator MMA featherweight contender, Aaron Pico to a deal with the organization — following the 28-year-old’s recent exit from the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

Pico, a perennial featherweight contender during his tenure with the-then Scott Coker-led Bellator MMA, most recently featured in a lightweight pairing against former-foe, Henry Corrales at PFL vs. Bellator back in February in the Middle East.

Avenging a prior career loss to the veteran, Aaron Pico extended his winning spree to three consecutive outings with an impressive first round knockout win over Corrales in Riyadh.

And before the turn of the year, the Californian became the latest high-profile exit from the Donn Davis-led, PFL — failing to agree terms on a new deal with the promotion, and as confirmed by his management firm, is currently testing free agency ahead of his return to competition.

Dana White confirms interest in signing ex-PFL star, Aaron Pico

Appearing at tonight’s post-fight press conference following UFC 311, White remained coy on links with a potential move for former two-division Bellator MMA kingpin, Patricio Pitbull following his high-profile PFL exit, however, confirmed other promotional officials were very keen on penning Pico to a deal.

Boasting an impressive 13-4 professional record including an eye-catching nine stoppage via knockout since his professional mixed martial arts debut back in 2017, Pico has wrapped up notable wins over the likes of Leandro Higo, Justin Gonzalez, Pedro Carvalho, and the above-mentioned, Corrales.