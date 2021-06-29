The MMA world was in shock on Monday as Dana White announced Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane would square off for an interim heavyweight title at UFC 265 on August 7.

White has repeatably consistently talking up a fight between Ngannou and ‘The Black Beast for months now. Now, it appears the heavyweight champion is unavailable in August and the UFC are pressing ahead with an interim title fight just three months after Ngannou won the belt by knocking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

Marquel Martin of CAA Sports, who manages Ngannou, released a statement to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, it reads.

Per Ngannou’s agent, Marquel Martin … “This comes as a complete shock. To make an interim title so soon, if you look at the history of this division, it comes as a surprise. We hope to get clarity and figure out something with the UFC soon.” — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 28, 2021

“This comes as a complete shock. To make an interim title so soon, if you look at the history of this division, it comes as a surprise. Francis is just now returning to the States to begin training, and he just won the title three months ago. We’re unsure of what the reasoning is behind this, but we hope to get clarity soon and figure out something with the UFC soon. At the end of the day, they’re in control of these actions.”

White quickly fired back at Martin who he accused of being “incompetent.”

“This dude is SO FULL OF SH*T!!!” White replied. “He knows EXACTLY what’s going on and isn’t “shocked” at all. Because we told him several times this was coming. His Management is incompetent and hopefully Francis starts taking a look at new people to help his career.”

Martin then came back with a lengthy post in which he challenged the UFC boss to post their correspondence to reveal the truth of the matter.

“Complete shock with your decision after we said September was good for us?” Martin wrote. “Complete shock that you guys made threats after less than three months after you all were aware. Complete shock after you knew why Francis needed more time. That is correct. I know you’re passionate but you trying to discredit my integrity when I’ve been nothing but respectful to you, Hunter (Campbell), and your entire staff? Speaks more about you than it does me. I’m not even mad, I’m actually impressed that I’ve gotten your attention.

“Incompetent management? I think we’ve done a damn good job. I think you REALLY don’t like the fact that Francis is being represented by not only me but an entire agency…one of which you can’t control. Hence why you have people trying to rep him all the time to your benefit. I tell you what, let’s disclose EVERYTHING for people to see. Emails, calls, texts, everything. Deal?? Cuz I’m ready to get blackballed by the UFC…I’m not defined by it, you or anyone else for that matter. How’s that sound. Sincerely, your old employee – Marquel Martin.”

