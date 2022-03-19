UFC President Dana White had decided to give out a $50K bonus out to every fighter that as able to finish their fight by submission or KO/TKO.

White was talking about how this event made him the happiest he has been in a long time. He also brought up how the gate was the biggest for a ‘Fight Night‘ event and was an overwhelming success.

“They had already done all the bonuses and they were walking me through it and I was like, F**k it. I’m in such a good mood, give everybody a bonus. And they all deserved it. Tonight couldn’t have been a better night, you couldn’t write a better script. It couldn’t go any better than it did. The fights were awesome, everybody fought their ass off. Kids who won, kids who lost.” White said in the post fight press conference.

White reiterated that he would love to come back before the end of the year. He even went as far to say that he would love to hold a PPV in the U.K. White also said he tried his hardest to get a title fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman on the card, but was ultimately unable too.

he card saw some great moments, which included Paddy Pimblett coming back and submitting his opponent Kazula Vargas. Vargas was able to knock down Pimblett early in the first round and looked to be in danger. He was able to gain control after hip tossing Vargas along the cage.

There was 9 fighters that Dana White ended up giving a performance bonus to At This Event

The fighters that were able to finish their fights included Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen, Molly McCann, and Ilia Topuria in the main card. McCann had an absolutely stunning finish as did everyone else on the main card. The main card matches were an overwhelming success as all of them were action packed.

The entire event was a successful one which also saw the highly anticipating UFC debut of Muhammed Mokaev. He was able to get a quick submission in the first round of his fight. Every U.K fighter ended up winning except for Mike Grundy.

Did you enjoy the UFC London event?

