Streaking heavyweight contender, Tom Aspinall continues his promotional-perfect run with the UFC — stopping Alexander Volkov with a first round americana to round out the main event of UFC London.

Showing his distinct speed advantage early in the headlining tilt, Aspinall also seized the opportunity to land several takedowns against the Moscow native.

Bloodying Volkov with ground strikes on cue during the pair’s initial grappling exchange, Aspinall then sprang for a takedown, rushing through and forcing the former to his back yet again.

Assuming side control soon thereafter, Aspinall patiently searched for an americana — securing his fifth consecutive win in the promotion, and then issuing a smart callout to the #3 ranked knockout artist, Tai Tuivasa.

Below, catch the highlights from Tom Aspinall’s headlining submission win over Alexander Volkov

