Battling to an instant flyweight classic, incumbent division champion, Deiveson ‘Deus Da Garra’ Figueiredo and challenger, Brandon ‘The Assassin Baby’ Moreno are tentatively planned to re-run their UFC 256 meeting as soon as April or May, that’s according to UFC leader, Dana White.



Throwing leather at an ungodly clip for the majority of the five-round back-and-forth, Para native, Figueiredo, and Tijuana favourite, Moreno couldn’t be separated with the judges fielding a majority draw as the Brazilian successfully retained his title following a point deduction for an inadvertent groin strike.

A surefire contender for Fight of the Year accolades, Figueiredo, who was the consensus Fighter of the Year and the surging Moreno are expected to share the Octagon once again in the not too distant future. Replying to a question during a live Q&A session recently, White responded “April or May” when asked when the promotion was hoping to field the rematch.



Unbeaten in four outings across 2020, Figueiredo has spearheaded the promotion’s 125-pound ranks since his assumption to the throne at the second time of asking. Stopping multiple-time title chaser, Joseph Benavidez in February, a miscued weight-cut prevent Figueiredo from claiming vacant spoils despite his highlight-reel second-round knockout.



Leaving no doubt in July on ‘Fight Island, with an even more dominant display, Figueiredo dropped Benavidez with three heavy knockdowns before submitting the Texan veteran with a ghastly rear-naked choke before the conclusion of the opening frame.

Nabbing a fourth straight finish and second consecutive submission, Figueiredo headlined UFC 255 in November against short-notice replacement, Alex Perez who replaced an injured former bantamweight best, Cody ‘No Love’ Garbrandt. Dropping an early takedown, Figueiredo latched onto Team Oyama staple, Perez’s neck, sinching up a guillotine on cue.

Featuring three times last year, resurgent two-stint Octagon veteran, Moreno took home a UFC Fight Night Brasilia win over common-foe, Jussier Formiga, who just so happens to be the sole competitor to defeat current best, Figueiredo.



Taking main card honours beneath the Brazilian at the aforenoted UFC 255 event, Moreno seized on a dislocated shoulder injury to the gritty, Brandon Royvel to score a buzzer-beating first-round ground-and-pound triumph. With the win, Moreno retained his number-one rank at flyweight, and stamped his December tilt at the title.



Despite recent calls from both the above mentioned, Garbrandt, and former two-weight world champion, Henry ‘Triple C’ Cejudo for a challenge to Figueiredo’s title, White and co seem set to roll forward with plans for Figueiredo vs. Moreno 2 as soon as three to four months time.