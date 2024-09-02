Dana White Claims Donald Trump is the Greatest Fighter of All-Time

Dana White thinks Donald Trump is the “greatest fighter ever.” No, seriously. He said that.

The relationship between White and the three-time GOP nominee has been well documented. In White’s early days of trying to turn the Ultimate Fighting Championship into the global juggernaut it is today, the UFC CEO struggled to book venues as the sport was quickly labeled as barbaric and likened to human cockfighting.

Trump was one of the few friends of the organization willing to open his doors and allow the promotion to run at his venues. White never forgot that and continues to sing the praises of the former U.S. president in interviews and regularly rolls out the red carpet every time ’45’ attends a UFC event.

“He showed up for the first fight and stayed till the last fight for both events,” White said in an interview with FOX News. “He’s a guy who would reach out to me my entire career when good things happen and say, ‘Hey, congratulations. I always knew you were going to do it’” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Dana White calls Trump the ‘most resilient human being’ he’s ever met

White believes we got a real sense of Trump’s strength in July when an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania nearly took the embattled millionaire’s life. Trump was struck in the ear and was practically forced off stage by the Secret Service while pumping his fist in the air and yelling “Fight!”

“Number one,” White said while discussing where Trump ranks among the greatest fighters ever. “You take any of the greatest fighters of all time, Trump is No. 1. The most resilient human being that I’ve ever met in my life.”

Two days after the assassination attempt, Trump accepted the GOP’s nomination for president at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. White was on hand to speak on behalf of his friend, just as he did in 2016.

After getting voted out of the White House during the 2020 election, Trump will attempt to once again take up residency at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this fall.