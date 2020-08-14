The light heavyweight division has been at a standstill since champion Jon Jones took time off after defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Dana White said that there is going to be another title fight in the division before the end of the year. He also told Okamoto that he was waiting to hear back from Jones today regarding his plans in the division.

Dana White just told me there WILL be another light heavyweight title fight before the end of 2020. He said he’s actually waiting to hear back from Jon Jones today, regarding what will happen with the division. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 14, 2020

Jones made headlines earlier this year after requesting a fight at heavyweight against top contender, knockout artist Francis Ngannou. The UFC was not interested in entertaining the money Jones was requesting for the fight which saw a dispute arise between the two parties, both claiming different stories.

White told MMA Journalist The Schmo that if Jones planned to stay at Light Heavyweight where he is currently the champion he would have to face Dominick Reyes again.

Dana White tells @TheSchmo312 if Jon Jones stays at Light Heavyweight, he’s got to fight Dominick Reyes again. — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) August 14, 2020

The two had a close fight in February that saw Jones edge Reyes out on the scorecards. Many saw the victory for Reyes which started the intrigue to see a rematch between the two. Reyes himself has been calling for the rematch ever since although Jones looked to see the rising contender Jan Blachowicz as the next deserving title challenger after he defeated Cory Anderson.

It remains to be seen what Jones’s plans are in terms of divisions, especially after seeing the trilogy between Stipe and DC this weekend.

Jones has voiced his desire to move up in divisions and face both Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, however, with Ngannou as the number one contender it would seem he is next in line for the winner of this weekends main event.