Dana White didn’t see anything wrong with Israel Adesanya’s racially-charged rant during his face-to-face with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.

Du Plessis scored the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career on Saturday night, besting former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker via a second-round TKO. The victory put ‘Stillknocks’ in pole position for a shot at the 185-pound crown currently held by two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya. Following Du Plessis’ win inside T-Mobile Arena, ‘Stylebender’ stormed the Octagon and delivered a series of racial remarks that had even his most loyal fans second-guessing their status as Adesanya supporters.

“This is my African brother right here, let’s go n*gga, what’s up b*tch?” Adesanya yelled during their UFC 290 face-off. “Let’s go n*gga, here n*gga. Wassup n*gga? Yeah, my African brother!”

While fight fans were either critical or just completely confused by Adesanya’s ridiculous tirade, UFC President Dana White couldn’t possibly care any less. Asked about the repeated use of the N-word while addressing Du Plessis during the pay-per-view, White said:

“He’s black. Who gives a sh*t? I could care less, this is the fight business,” White said at the UFC 290 post-fight press event. “Israel Adesanya can say whatever he wants to say” (h/t Aaron Bronsteter).

When Can Fans Expect Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis?

As for when fans can expect Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis to scrap inside the Octagon, the likeliest scenario has them headlining the promotion’s return to Australia for UFC 293 on September 10. With that being a mere two months away, ‘Stillknocks’ would be making a fairly quick turnaround for what is undoubtedly the biggest fight of his career.

Speaking at the post-fight press event, White did state that he would be giving Du Plessis and newly minted flyweight world champion Alexandre Pantoja some time with their families before approaching them about their next fight.

All in all, UFC 290 was a fantastic way to cap off International Fight Week. Fans saw a new world champion crowned and a P4P great who continued his legendary reign over the featherweight division. We bore witness to the rise of a new middleweight contender and said goodbye to one of the most exciting fighters in the history of the sport. Four different competitors scored highlight-reel knockouts less than 60 seconds into their respective bouts, setting an event record that may never be broken.

What was your favorite moment from UFC 290?