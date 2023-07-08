Former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler has bowed out of combat sports in spectacular fashion — landing a stunning first round knockout win over Niko Price in his career swansong fight in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 290.

San Diego, native, Lawler, who was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the Fight Wing earlier this week alongside Rory MacDonald for their UFC 189 title rematch back in 2015, entered tonight’s fight with Price with the intention of retiring from mixed martial arts regardless of result.

And returning to the winner’s enclosure for the first time since his 2021 rematch win over Nick Diaz, former welterweight kingpin, Lawler stung Price in the clinch during an early exchange, before sending the former to the canvas with a short shot in close — racking up a fairytale end to his stored and tenured professional mixed martial arts career.

Below, catch the highlights from Robbie Lawler’s stunning KO win at UFC 290

ROBBIE LAWLER KNOCKS OUT NIKO PRICE IN ROUND ONE TO END HIS CAREER #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/vdNEkFSXbI — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 9, 2023