Dana White promises ‘Crazy’ main event fight announcement for UFC 300: ‘You guys can’t handle it’

Promotional CEO, Dana White has vowed to deliver a “crazy” headlining fight for UFC 300 in April, with the monumental flagship card still without an official main event bout – amid the addition of a slew of high-profile fights.

Taking place in Las Vegas in April, UFC 300 has already seen a slew of massive, fan-appealing fights added to it’s card, in the form of a multiple title-eliminator fights, the addition of many former championship holders, as well as a BMF title fight, and a historic all-Chinese strawweight championship showdown.

Dana White promises huge UFC 300 headliner

And yet to officially announce a main event bout for the card in three months time, UFC leader, White claimed the promotion had a slew of fights in mind to take headlining honors for the event, including a bout which fans would struggle to “handle” nor wrap their heads around.

“When will you get the main event?” Dana White said during an Instagram Live session. “You guys can’t handle the main event. We’re working on a couple of different options. Trust me, the UFC 300 main event is going to be crazy.”

Dana White says on his Instagram LIVE 📸 tonight that there is no #UFC300 main event fight made yet and they are still “playing with a couple options”‼️ pic.twitter.com/BwWnUODWAB — MMA Casuals (@MMA_CASUALS_) January 25, 2024

“We have a couple of options for the main event,” White explained. “I’m still playing with it. When it’s time, I will give it to you.”

Currently slated for UFC 300: a massive BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway is on deck, while Hebei fan-favorite, Zhang Weili looks to land a successful strawweight title defense against compatriot, Yan Xiaonan.

Linked with a potential headlining bracket at UFC 300, undisputed light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira has been tied to a potential defense against the likes of Jamahal Hill, and Magomed Ankalaev.

Former two-time middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya has also been linked with a UFC 300 headliner against newly-crowned divisional best, Dricus du Plessis in a heated grudge fight between the duo.

Furthermore, fans have also speculated that the return of former two-division champion, Conor McGregor will occur atop UFC 300 in April against Michael Chandler – with the aforenoted, White revealing the Dubliner will not make his fighting return in June, despite his recent announcement.

Who do you think ultimately headlines UFC 300 in April?