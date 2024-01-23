Israel Adesanya teases return amid links to grudge fight with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 300: ‘Here we go again’

Former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has teased a potential return to the Octagon in the near future, amid links to a championship grudge fight with newly-minted gold holder, Dricus du Plessis at UFC 300 in April.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 293 back in September of last year, suffering a stunning title fight loss to Sean Strickland in the pair’s short-notice clash, in a massive upset unanimous decision defeat.

As for du Plessis, the Pretoria native headlined UFC 297 over the course of the weekend in Canada, landing the undisputed middleweight title with a close, debated split decision win over common-foe, Strickland in ‘The Great White North’.

And welcoming the opportunity to potentially settle his long-standing score with City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya off the back of his title victory, du Plessis appeared to be all ears to a stunning UFC 300 clash in April, however, is likely facing a race against time to make the event, with a medical suspension likely to be enforced amid facial damage suffered against Strickland.

Himself only set to return to training in a full-time capacity at the end of February, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya claimed his path with du Plessis was “destined” to cross once more in the future – following a tense face-off in the Octagon in July of last year, before a failed fight between the duo.

Israel Adesanya teases UFC 300 comeback

However, on social media overnight, former champion, Israel Adesanya appeared to hint at an impending return to action, posting, “Ah sh*t, here we go again,” on his official Instagram Stories.

Israel Adesanya is getting back to work and we know who he has got his eye on 👀 🏆 🇿🇦



📸: @stylebender #UFC297 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/u5GtujEeSN — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) January 23, 2024

A title fight victory for Adesanya over du Plessis would also see the ex-titleholder become the first three-time champion in the history of the promotion’s middleweight division.

