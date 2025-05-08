Dana White confirms UFC 315 winner will determine what fight Ilia Topuria takes in June return

ByRoss Markey
UFC CEO, Dana White has confirmed tonight that the victor of this weekend’s UFC 315 headliner between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, will likely determine who Ilia Topuria will fight for the lightweight crown this summer at UFC 317.

Topuria, a former undisputed featherweight kingpin, is widely expected to headline UFC 317 this summer in a lightweight title fight, however, a pairing for the Spaniard has yet to be inked.

Heavily linked with a title showcase with pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev, the pairing has hit radio silence in recent weeks, however.

Namely, speculation is rife that should Muhammad lose the title to Della Maddalena, Makhachev would then vacate his lightweight crown, and fight the Australian for the welterweight strap next.

Dana White drops Ilia Topuria bombshell on UFC 317 ahead of UFC 315 card

And tonight, speaking during the UFC 315 pre-fight press conference, as per Ariel Helwani, White has insisted the victor of that main event will determine whom Ilia Topuria will take on during International Fight Week next month.

“Dana White confirms at the 315 presser that the winner of Belal x JDM will determine who Topuria fights on 6/28,” Helwani posted on X. “In short, if Belal wins: Islam x Ilia Topuria. If JDM wins: Topuria x Charles.”

Himself staking his claim for a title outing in his return regardless, Oliveira had boldly claimed earlier this year that he would not return to action unless he was competing for Octagon gold.

“I’m looking for the title,” Charles Oliveira said during an interview with Portal do Vale Tudo. “I don’t run away from anyone, I never have. I’m not going to run away now. I’m ready to fight any of these guys. I respect them all, but I’m going to set my own pace and my own game.

“So why not? If it’s for the title, why not fight Ilia Topuria? I’m looking for the title,” Charles Oliveira continued. “I don’t want to fight another fight just to wait for the title, no. That doesn’t interest me. I want to fight for the title.”

