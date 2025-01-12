Dana White confirms plans for UFC 311 card amid devastating wildfires in California

Promotional CEO, Dana White has confirmed plans are still in place for UFC 311 to take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California — following reports this weekend detailing plans to relocate the event to Las Vegas if wildfires spreading in the state continue to ravage through the surrounding area.

Set to return to flagship action next weekend in a return to Los Angeles, UFC 311 features a championship fight doubleheader atop the card — in both the lightweight and bantamweight divisions.

Headlining the card, undisputed champion and current pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev looks to turn in his second career win over incoming title chaser, Arman Tsarukyan.

And in the night’s co-main event, undisputed bantamweight titleholder, Merab Dvalishvili takes on the undefeated, Umar Nurmagomedov in the pair’s heated grudge fight.

And amid the ongoing wildfires in the state of California — particularly just 20 miles away from the Intuit Dome, which is slated to host UFC 311 this weekend, reports revealed plans were in place to move the entire card from the venue to the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada should conditions worsen.

UFC has had talks about the status of UFC 311 next weekend, I’m told,” Ariel Helwani posted on X. “UFC 311 is currently slated for the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. Obviously, that region is facing a devastating wildfire crisis at the moment. The NFL announced yesterday that they are moving the Rams x Vikings playoff game, scheduled for Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to Glendale, Ariz. As of right now, 311 is staying at Intuit.

“The hope is it remains there. But they are monitoring and ready to move the card, if need be. No talks of delaying the card. Obviously, that call needs to happen soon. The event is eight days away. Vegas would be the frontrunner. Worth noting: T-Mobile Arena is not booked next Saturday, Jan. 18.”

Dana White confirms plans to relocate UFC 311 card to Las Vegas if needs be

And commenting on speculation regarding the status of the card in Inglewood, promotional boss, White confirmed should wildfires worsen in the region, they play move the UFC 311 flagship card to Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Dana White says they’ll be moving #UFC311 to Las Vegas if the fires in LA get too bad, but as of right now “it’s all a go”