Report – UFC ‘Ready to move’ UFC 311 card from Intuit Dome in California amid wildfires if needs be

According to reports this evening, the UFC are “ready to move” their slated UFC 311 flagship card from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Califonia next weekend amid the continued developments of wildfires in the region, with a potential relocation to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada the current “frontrunner” to host the event if needs be.

Slated to feature at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, UFC 311 is set to feature a championship doubleheader as part of the promotion’s pay-per-view return to California.

In the night’s headliner, undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev is slated to return against the surging number one ranked, Arman Tsarukyan in a title rematch.

And in the night’s co-main event, undisputed bantamweight titleholder, Merab Dvalishvili will attempt to successfully defend his 135lbs crown at the first time of asking — in a grudge fight against the unbeaten, Umar Nurmagomedov.

Image via: Getty

UFC 311 card at Intuit Dome in jeopardy amid wildfires in Inglewood region

However, amid the devastating wildfires spreading throughout California this week, reports from Ariel Helwani have revealed that the organization are hoping to still host their UFC 311 card from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood in eight days time, however, have held talks about relocating the event — potentially to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC has had talks about the status of UFC 311 next weekend, I’m told,” Helwani posted on X. “UFC 311 is currently slated for the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. Obviously, that region is facing a devastating wildfire crisis at the moment. The NFL announced yesterday that they are moving the Rams x Vikings playoff game, scheduled for Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to Glendale, Ariz. As of right now, 311 is staying at Intuit.

“The hope is it remains there. But they are monitoring and ready to move the card, if need be. No talks of delaying the card. Obviously that call needs to happen soon. The event is eight days away. Vegas would be the frontrunner. Worth noting: T-Mobile Arena is not booked next Saturday, Jan. 18.”

UFC has had talks about the status of UFC 311 next weekend, I’m told.



UFC 311 is currently slated for the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. Obviously, that region is facing a devastating wildfire crisis at the moment.



The NFL announced yesterday that they are moving the Rams x… — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 10, 2025

At the time of publication, wildfires in the state of California have caused acres of damage to property and land in the Palisades, Kenneth, and Eaton regions of the state.