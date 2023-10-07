UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed that Conor McGregor has submitted paperwork to re-enroll in the USADA testing pool.

Per a report from Aaron Bronsteter, White revealed during the UFC Vegas 80 post-fight press event that the Irishman could be re-enrolled as of Monday, October 9, suggesting that he could return to the Octagon in time for UFC 300 next year.

“BREAKING: Dana White confirms that Conor McGregor has submitted paperwork to re-enter the USADA testing pool,” Bronsteter wrote on X. “White says McGregor could be re-enrolled as of Monday, but isn’t certain.”

BREAKING: Dana White confirms that Conor McGregor has submitted paperwork to re-enter the USADA testing pool.



White says McGregor could be re-enrolled as of Monday, but isn't certain. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 8, 2023

Asked if the promotion plans on booking Conor McGregor’s anticipated return for UFC 300, White said that at this time, they are not making any plans for the Irishman.

“I literally have nothing planned with Conor McGregor right now,” White revealed. “The paperwork is being submitted. We’ll play it by ear and see how things work out. There’s still a lot of things that have to happen as far as fights go, and then we’ll decide where he’s going to land.”

Dana White says Conor McGregor is not officially in the USADA testing pool. He submitted the paperwork and should be in next week sometime.#UFC pic.twitter.com/DoCZQVdXBr — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 8, 2023

Michael Chandler Believes His Fight with Conor McGregor Will Headline UFC 300

More than two years removed from Conor McGregor’s last appearance inside the Octagon, the news is sure to give fans a big sigh of relief after it appeared that the Irishman may never make a return to the fight game.

Originally, McGregor was tipped to return at UFC 296 in December, but after failing to re-enter the USADA testing pool in time, the two-time titleholder’s comeback was pushed into 2024. Despite the delay, McGregor has remained adamant that his first fight back will be against ex-Bellator champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler.

Earlier this week, Chandler told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that everything appeared to be lining up for the pair to headline the promotion’s third centennial event which is expected to go down in April 2024, exactly six months from where we currently sit.