Former UFC champion, Conor McGregor sends message of support to pal and former training partner, Dillon Danis.

Since the official announcement of Logan Paul Vs. Danis, the latter has gone on a social media trolling campaign, mainly targeting Paul’s relationship with his fiancé Nina Agdal. Danis has also taken issue with Paul’s well documented multi-million dollar crypt currency scam, alleged use of steroids and his ‘hydration’ drink, Prime.

Danis’ profile has grown massively over the past few months, going from an inactive MMA fighter mostly known for social media antics, to one of the most talked about names in combat sports.

Danis came to be known within the MMA community through his links with McGregor, who enlisted the help of the American for his BJJ skills. Danis is a multiple time BJJ world champion and was a prominent member of the Irishman’s camp in the build up to his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

I saw when Dillon was here, I loved the little vibe yous had back and forth. Dillon is a good friend of mine,” McGregor said while appearing on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani back in March of this year.

he had an injury, he’s only a young lad. He’s good for the game, he’s good for the game. I hope he can come back as well.”

Taking to social media, McGegor wish him well, but also urged Danis to ‘break’ Paul’s leg.

My idol and one of my best friends 🤝 pic.twitter.com/1AuQZbCeON — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 6, 2023

“My idol and one of my best friends,” Danis initially posted.

Let’s go brother! Logans broken. Broken wrist. Broken heart. Pull guard and break his leg. Depending. Enjoy! Cash in time. Well done! Respect. Make the walk and you a winner,” McGregor said.

