Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor claims the “ball is rolling” on his expected return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler next year, detailing how he has finally submitted his “stuff” in relation to compliance with anti-doping agency, USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the UFC’s banner, has yet to be tested by the anti-doping agency since the third quarter of 2021, sidelined through a fractured left tibia and fibula suffered in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July of that year.

Largely expected to make his comeback against the above-mentioned, Chandler this year, the pair served as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this annum, McGregor still remains hopeful of an appearance at UFC 296 in December, despite the fact that flagship event already has it’s main event and co-headliner bout officially confirmed.

Conor McGregor appears to have re-entered the USADA testing pool

Expected to be sidelined until next year at the very earliest – potentially at UFC 300 which may occur in April, McGregor appears to be gearing up for a return to active competition around that time, providing an update on his situation with USADA overnight on his social media.

“Find my targets,” Conor McGregor posted on his official Instagram account. “Hit them. F*ck the consequences. You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick @grozdevnikolay. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. Submitted my stuff to (Jeff) Novitsky. Ball rolling (football emoji) see you soon you little light work b*tch.”

"Submitted my stuff to Novitzky" – Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/V75lLS6IrA — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 5, 2023

As for Chandler, the Missouri native has been sidelined since he dropped a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to common-foe, Poirier back in November of last year. And despite his continued sidelining, the former Bellator MMA lightweight champion remains confident of eventually standing opposite McGregor inside the Octagon.

