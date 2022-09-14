Dana White goes off on “Dumbest motherf*cker on the planet” Brendan Schaub, on Chimaev weight miss

Dana White had some choice words for Brendan Schaub. Last week heading into UFC 279, the main event fighter Khamzat Chimaev missed weight in his scheduled bout against Nate Diaz. The UFC then shuffled the six main card fighters into new bouts. Brendan Schaub believes this was all planned by the UFC.

Upon hearing this, UFC President Dana White had the following to say at the post-fight press conference. Originally, White mistakenly thought it was UFC Hall of Fame fighter Pat Miletich who had said these things.

“I heard this thing today … Like, [Brendan Schaub] was saying … That we told Khamzat not to make weight because we weren’t selling tickets. The f*ckin’ show was sold out going into that day at the weigh-ins … He has to be the dumbest motherf*cker on the planet. You know how stupid you have to be to even think something like that, let alone say it publicly and act like you’re f*ckin’ serious.”

On his YouTube show Thiccc Boy, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub said:

‘”The UFC knows how a pay-per-view is gonna do, how it’s gonna sell even before the fights go live. They know how it’s trending, tracking through all their promotions. I think the fans were turned off by Dana’s treatment of Nate Diaz. They did not give him a fight, they gave him the worst match-up possible … I just think it wasn’t trending well, they had this kind of as a plan B.” [Transcription from Sportskeeda]

UFC 279 originally booked Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Cimaev in the main event at 170, also Daniel Rodriguez vs. Kevin Holland at a catch weight of 180, plus Tony Ferguson vs Li Jingliang at 170. Chimaev missed weight by nearly 10 pounds forcing a shift in the top three bouts at this event. Schaub believes that this was no coincidence.

Dana White says Brendan Schaub might need to visit the clinic

UFC President Dana White continued ostracising Schaub in his post-fight rant. He explained that it would be preposterous for the UFC to try and do something like this. “We’re regulated by the athletic commission. And if you think we told Khamzat Chimaev to not make weight then Khamzat shows up and the fans are all pissed off at him … We might have to send [Schaub] to the clinic here, the brain clinic here, get him f*ckin’ checked out.”

In his initial rant, White called out Pat Miletich, by mistake, upon hearing that it was not Miletich, White said, “It wasn’t Pat Miletich? I apologize to Pat Miletich then,” When told it was Brendan Schaub, Dana White added, “That makes sense.”

To see the full video, see below: