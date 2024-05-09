Exclusive – Urijah Faber backs Jose Aldo to ‘Cut the line’ and fight for title after UFC 301: ‘He looked amazing’

Urijah Faber stopped by to discuss a revolutionary college MMA program that he and others will spearhead. During his time with us, he was also kind enough to share his reaction to Jose Aldo’s magnificent UFC 301 victory and Aldo’s desire to “cut the line” and fight Sean O’Malley for UFC bantamweight gold.

Faber and Aldo go way back, having shared the cage together during their title match at WEC 48 way back in 2010. Since then, the two have always been very amicable towards each other, and ‘The California Kid’ is overjoyed to see Aldo’s success at 135lbs in the UFC.

Aldo’s last outing saw him defeat a young up-and-comer named Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301. After the fight, Aldo spoke about his title ambitions and his desire to make one last run at things. Unsurprisingly, this left MMA fans very excited to see a final Jose Aldo run, and Urijah Faber didn’t falter in giving his opinion on the matter.

Urijah Faber speaks on Jose Aldo’s success at 135lbs, would love to see a final title run

When asked about Aldo skipping the line and facing Sean O’Malley for bantamweight gold, Urijah Faber was excited. “I would love to see that,” he said, speaking to Lowkick MMA reporter Makoa Goble. “I think this is one of the best (conditions) that I’ve seen Aldo (in). I think the acclimation to the weight class is big. He was always a big guy. When I fought him at 145lbs, I felt like he was a big guy.”

“I think it really took a while for his body to adjust to being a 135lber, but I thought he looked amazing. We don’t speak the same language, so when I see Aldo, it’s mostly some basic exchanges of greetings and sharing love. We’ve always had a great energy. Before we fought, after we fought, and the years after retirement for me.”

Who do you think that Sean O’Malley will defend his title against next?