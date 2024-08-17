Dana White Reacts to Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori Brawl

Dana White offered up a hilarious reaction to the recent brawl between UFC standouts Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori.

While the PFL’s return to Hollywood, Florida was light on entertaining fights, a couple of UFC middleweights stole the show with a casino-room scrap shortly after Impa Kasanganay punched his ticket to a second-straight million-dollar fight. In a recently released video clip, which you can see below courtesy of Championship Rounds on X, Allen can be seen rushing in and throwing multiple right hands at Vettori, reportedly knocking him into a roulette table.

The best angle of Allen & Vettori pic.twitter.com/kQEHOQeAdi — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 17, 2024

White, who has never been particularly concerned with what fighters do outside of the Octagon, shared his reaction after learning about the scuffle and that it took place shortly after they attended the PFL Playoffs at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

“Had to be fight of the night if it was at PFL,” White quipped on X.

Vettori reportedly instigated the incident with Brendan Allen

According to a report from Alex Behunin of MMA Mania, the incident occurred after Vettoria allegedly took a swing at Tuco Tokkos, a 10-4 fighter who made his UFC debut in May.

“After PFL, Vettori tried to swing at Tuco Tokkos and missed,” Behunin wrote on social media. “Michael Johnson then moved everyone out of the way and then Brendan Allen stepped in and hit Vettori with a 1-2 which made him fall into a roulette [table].”

Behunin also indicated that Vettori was the one who instigated things and that more videos are expected to come out.

Allen and Vettori were scheduled to fight in April, but a shoulder injury forced ‘The Italian Dream’ to bow out of the bout. ‘All In’ went on to score a split decision over replacement opponent Chris Curtis that night, but had plenty to say about Vettori’s withdrawal during the post-fight press conference.

“He was supposed to fight tonight, [but] he backed out because of his shoulder… You can’t win the war if you don’t make it to the war. You can’t talk sh*t if you don’t make it to the war that you were supposed to come to. As simple as that” (h/t Sportskeeda).

Allen returns to the Octagon on September 28 for a scrap with Nassourdine Imavov.