Alex Pereira offers a sassy response to Jamahal Hill getting advice from Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 300

Alex Pereira thinks Jamahal Hill asking two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya for advice is a smart move.

On Saturday night (April 13) ‘Sweet Dreams’ returns to the Octagon for the first time since a light heavyweight title-winning performance against Glover Teixeira in January 2023. Sadly, Hill never had the chance to defend the strap as he suffered an Achilles injury six months later, forcing him to vacate the 205-pound crown.

Having never lost the belt, Hill hopes to pick up right where he left off when he challengers current champ Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 headliner in Sin City.

Considering it’s only been nine months since Hill sustained the devastating injury, pundits were quick to question how healthy Hill could actually be by the time he steps inside the cage. Pereira, on the other hand, is not overly concerned with Hill’s status, one way or another.

“I definitely don’t have expectations of him just sitting out, not training because of an injury,” Pereira said through his translator at the UFC 300 media day. “If he signed the contract to fight this fight, he did for a reason. He knows the test he has ahead of himself, so I’m very aware of it” (h/t MMA Fighting).

Earlier this month, Jamahal Hill revealed that he had sought out the advice of former middleweight champion and perennial Alex Pereira adversary, Israel Adesanya. Hill said that ‘The Last Stylebender’ shared “some advice and insights on what he’s seen and his experience of being in there fighting Alex.”

Responding to the news, Pereira offered up a cheeky response to both Adesanya and his UFC 300 opponent.

“I think it was good,” Pereira said. “Actually, it was the best thing he could have done for himself, because if he had went and sparred with Israel Adesanya, it would have been a big frustration for him, especially for the fact that I beat him so many times.”

Alex Pereira has gone toe-to-toe with the ‘Stylebender’ on four separate occasions — twice under the GLORY Kickboxing banner and twice inside the Octagon. ‘Poatan’ went 3-0 against Adesanya, knocking him out in back-to-back fights before the New Zealander finally broke through and got himself into the win column.

Alex Pereira not concerned with a potential move to heavyweight

Having already claimed both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles in his first seven fights under the UFC banner, rumors have been circulating that ‘Poatan’ could make the move up to heavyweight in an attempt to become the promotion’s first-ever three-division champion.

Perhaps one day, but for now, Pereira is perfectly content stacking bodies at the 205 level.