Justin Gaethje is ready to die inside the Octagon at UFC 300: ‘Hopefully I’m there on Sunday’

To say Justin Gaethje doesn’t look beyond his next fight is a bit of an understatement.

On Saturday night (April 13), ‘The Highlight’ will step inside the Octagon for the first time since scoring a highlight-reel second-round head-kick KO against Dustin Poirier in July. On that night, Gaethje claimed the BMF title. Next, he’ll put the bragging rights belt up for grabs when he meets former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a bout being dubbed by pundits as “the people’s main event” of UFC 300.

Speaking with media members during Wednesday’s UFC media event, Gaethje was asked about any potential fights he’s hoping to book before laying down his gloves for good.

"I don't usually plan on being alive the day after my fights, so hopefully I'm there on Sunday."



“I’m a quarter-mile at a time kind of guy,” Gaethje said. “I do not look too far ahead. Honestly, I have no clue what the future holds. I don’t usually plan on being alive the day after my fights, so hopefully I’m there on Sunday.”

A win over Justin Gaethje could open to door to a 155-pound title opportunity for ‘blessed’

Gaethje goes into UFC 300 with a lightweight title opportunity hanging in the balance. While he’s already regarded by most as the next man in line to challenge reigning 155-pound king Islam Makhachev, a decisive loss against ‘Blessed’ could disrupt those plans and pave the way for him to sneak in through the back door and claim his own shot at the ‘Dagestani Destroyer.’

“I’m in a situation, I’m in a place where first things first is Gaethje,” Holloway told Kevin Iole. “But if I can go out there and get my hand raised like we plan on doing, there’s a lot of fights that can be there for us. And one of them being the ‘55 champ, which I think would be a fun one. I’m still on this path and that’s why I’m here today.”

