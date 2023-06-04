Dana White believes UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is the baddest man on the planet and he’s more than willing to cut Tyson Fury a big fat check to step inside the Octagon and prove him wrong.

Tyson Fury and Jon Jones have been jawing back and forth in recent weeks after long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan suggested that if the two combat sports behemoths were locked inside a room with one another, the only one to walk out would be Jon Jones. That comment drew the fury, pun not intended, of ‘The Gypsy King’ who delivered a scathing profanity-laced response to the popular podcaster. That in turn drew the attention of Jones who immediately offered to give UFC President Dana White a call and put in a good word for him.

Smelling the hint of money in the air, White immediately chimed in and suggested that if the heavyweight boxing icon truly wants to establish himself as the baddest man on the planet, he only needs to step inside the Octagon and prove it.

“So there’s this debate right now about the baddest man on the planet and Jon Jones is the baddest man on the planet,” White said at the UFC Vegas 74 post-fight press event. “There’s no doubt about it. So when you talk about who the baddest man on the planet is, if two guys fought in a fight, who would win? If you want to discuss another possible baddest man on the planet, it would be Tyson Fury in a boxing arena and we all know that if Jon Jones boxed Tyson Fury, Tyson Fury wins. All these boxing guys want to keep about this and they want to keep it in the ring.

“I’m telling Tyson Fury, whom I respect very much if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight,” White continued. “I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the Octagon and we’ll figure out… We figured out how to pay Floyd [Mayweather]. We’ll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson. So the offer is out there. If you want to do it in the UFC… I know he was around MMA for a little while there. Let’s do it. Let’s answer the question.”

Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury May Seem Impossible, But We’ve Seen the Impossible Happen More Than Once in the Octagon

Before getting too excited about the possibility of seeing ‘The Gypsy King’ in four-ounce gloves, it should be noted that Tyson Fury has said on more than one occasion that he is no cage fighter and has practically zero interest in testing himself inside the Octagon. Of course, anything can happen in combat sports. Randy Couture vs. James Toney. Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul. All fights nobody ever expected to see, but in the end, money talked and bullsh*t walked.

“We could all talk about this forever, but there’s only one way to find out. Let’s do it. I’m willing to do it. Tyson can call me himself. He has my number. We have a good relationship. Or Tyson’s people can call me and we’ll get it done,” White concluded.

Could Tyson Fury hang inside the Octagon with Jon Jones or would ‘Bones’ end things quickly against the British boxing superstar?