Don’t expect to see former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar make a surprise comeback at the promotion’s 300th premium event next year.

No official details surrounding UFC 300 have been released as of yet, but the event, which is projected to go down sometime in March or April of 2024, is expected to be stacked with top-tier talent and maybe even a surprise or two. Recent rumors have suggested that women’s mixed martial arts pioneer ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey could once again strap on the four-ounce gloves after reportedly completing her obligations with WWE in August.

White has already attempted to debunk rumors of a Rousey resurgence, but what about the beast incarnate, Brock Lesnar?

“I think Brock’s done,” Dana White told Sports Illustrated. “I don’t think he ever comes back.”

Friendly reminder that Brock Lesnar has more UFC title defences than Francis Ngannou ✅ pic.twitter.com/BRw5gNdDCx — Sobervated Conor 🥃 (Fan of Conor McGregor) (@SobervatedConor) August 28, 2023

Brock Lesnar’s Last Appearance in the Octagon Was the Cause of Much Controversy

Brock Lesnar last competed for the promotion at UFC 200, and while the WWE Superstar came out on top in his heavyweight scrap with former title challenger Mark Hunt, the fight ended up proving to be a much bigger headache for the promotion than it was probably worth. Following the contest, it was revealed that Lesnar had tested positive for a banned substance prior to the event.

Mark Hunt accused the UFC of intentionally hiding the results of the test until after the event, prompting the New Zealander to file a lawsuit against the promotion.

Lesnar, 46, has likely put his days in the fight game behind him, but after competing at both UFC 100 and UFC 200, fans would undoubtedly love to see the former champ make a comeback and keep his streak of milestone event appearances alive.

Who would you like to see the UFC pull out of mothballs for UFC 300?