UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns wants to slap Brock Lesnar in defence of Daniel Cormier.

MMA’s ties to professional wrestling go back to the very beginning of the sport and earlier this week, those connections became even stronger. It was announced that the UFC parent company Endeavor had purchased 51% of the WWE and would be merging the wrestling promotion with the UFC to form one big company.

Talent from each promotion has previously made the jump to the other including Ronda Rousey, Matt Riddle and CM Punk. However, the most well-known is Brock Lesnar, who has a very valuable asset to both companies.

Gilbert Burns warns Brock Lesnar

However, one of this weekend’s main card fighters has sent out a warning to the former heavyweight champion. Gilbert Burns said that he wanted to ‘slap’ Lesnar, despite weighing near enough 100lbs less the NCAA division I champion.

“I think UFC can learn so much from the WWE and vice versa,” said Burns. “And it’s a good opportunity to slap Brock Lesnar in the face too, right? It’s a good opportunity. I’ve never met him, he’s lucky I’ve never met him. But, I want to slap him because he cannot push ‘DC’ like that when he came all the way there in the Octagon. I want to slap him in the face.” (H/T MMANews)

Burns is referring to his infamous in-cage confrontation with Daniel Cormier after the latter won the UFC heavyweight title.

As for Burns, he is set to take on ‘BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal on the main card of this weekend’s 287. The Brazilian will hope to build-off an impressive one round blitzing of Neil Magny just three months ago. His opponent, Masvidal will be looking for his first win since 2019 when he beat Nate Diaz.

Gilbert Burns talks at UFC 287 media day

Gilbert Burns or Jorge Masvidal?