Dan Ige smashes Andre Fili with brutal right hand in opening round – UFC Vegas 86 Highlights
With his wife due to give birth at any moment, Dan Ige knew he had to make quick work of his opponent at UFC Vegas 86 on Saturday night.
After coming up short in his last outing against Bryce Mitchell in February, the top-15 ranked featherweight delivered another finish for the highlight-reel, blasting his opponent and teammate Andre Fili in the opening round of their co-main event clash. Just before hitting the halfway point, Fili threw an uninspired jab that gave ’50k’ the perfect opportunity to unleash his signature right hand.
Connecting clean, Fili crashed to the canvas and was unable to protect himself from one final blow before the referee could rush in and call for the stoppage.
Official Result: Dan Ige def. Andre Fili via KO (right hand) at 2:43 of Round 1.