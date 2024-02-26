Ilia Topuria warns Alexander Volkanovski away from rematch fight: ‘For his own sake, he shouldn’t’

Undisputed featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria has heaped praise on recent foe, ex-champion, Alexander Volkanovski following his surprising win at UFC 298 earlier this month, however, in the same breathe, warned the Australian away from a title rematch in the future – for his own sake.

Topuria, who headlined UFC 298 earlier this month, managed to turn in a spectacular second round win over featherweight-perfect gold holder, Volkanovski in the pair’s title fight in Anaheim, stopping the New South Wales favorite with a blistering knockout win.

And welcoming the possibility of a return at a proposed UFC Spain event – potentially at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium – home to La Liga giants, Real Madrid, Topuira has been linked with an immediate rematch against Volkanovski, who himself has voiced his interest in fighting the Spaniard again.

“Next time it’ll be different, but I’m going to just have a little bit of a rest,” Alexander Volkanovski said on after UFC 298. “I definitely want that rematch [with Ilia Topuria]. Spain, what I’m hearing, is gonna happen. Dana (White) wants Spain. Obviously, Ilia wants Spain.”

“That probably won’t be until later this year, so the timing would be perfect for me to spend time with the fa, rest up a little bit, look after myself and then we’ll get back in there,” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “We’ll make it right.”

Ilia Topuria issues warning to Alexander Volkanovski

And warning the Joe Lopez trainee away from pursuing an immediate title re-run in the future, Topuria appeared to shut down a rematch with Volkanovksi next – for the sake of the Australian.

“It has been an honor to share the Octagon with [Alexander Volkanovski],” Ilia Topuria told El Hormiguero during a recent interview. “He has been pound-for-pound number one. For his sake, he shouldn’t take revenge.”

