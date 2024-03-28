Report – Israel Adesanya targeted to headline UFC 305 in Perth in title grudge fight with Dricus du Plessis

With the Octagon officially set to return to Perth, Australia on August 18. for a flagship UFC 305 event, former undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya is reportedly targeted to headline the card in a long-anticipated title grudge fight against current gold holder, Dricus du Plessis.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since he dropped his crown to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 back in September of last year in a return to Sydney.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And as for du Plessis, the South African gold holder maintained his unbeaten record in the UFC back in January in a trip to Canada, dethroning the above-mentioned, Strickland in a close, split decision win over the North American.

Israel Adesanya expected to feature at UFC 305 in August

According to a report from the New Zealand Herald this morning, UFC 305 is officially set for August 18. in Perth, Australia – with the organization expected to explore the possibility of hosting a championship fight between du Plessis and Adesanya in a main event matchup.

"Israel’s pretty adamant that he has to fight for the title"



UFC will return to Perth in August, and Adesanya v du Plessis is the early frontrunner for the main event.



Event is the same weekend as Springboks v Wallabies in Perth too https://t.co/XMzeKtwRj0 — Christopher Reive (@ChrisReive) March 28, 2024

Furthermore, Israel Adesanya’s head coach, Eugene Bareman confirmed to the outlet that his product expects to compete for gold in his next fight, having seen a targeted clash with du Plessis failed to materialize for UFC 300 in April.



“Israel will be fighting for the title next,” Bareman said. “The date, I’m not sure. Give us a date and we’ll take it. We’re sitting ready to go.”



“Israel’s pretty adamant that he has to fight for the title,” Bareman explained. “It’s not up to du Plessis. If that was the case, I wish Israel as a champion had those sorts of choices. The truth is, he probably doesn’t.”

A return at UFC 305 in Perth for Adesanya would see the Nigerian-Kiwi make a return to the region to compete for the first time since he made his Octagon debut back in 2018, earning a Performance of the Night bonus in a second round TKO win against Rob Wilkinson.

Who wins in a title fight at UFC 305: Dricus du Plessis or Israel Adesanya?