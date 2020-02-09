Dan Ige Edges Mirsad Bektic – UFC 247 Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC 247 main card is a featherweight contest between Mirsad Bektic and Dan Ige.

Round 1: Ige starts off with a jab which is blocked. He lands a left hook in an exchange with Bektic. Bektic goes for a takedown but is reversed by Ige and they get up. They start to swing before maintaining their distance. They clinch before Bektic slightly trips with Ige on top. Bektic gets up as Ige attempts some strikes before they go back to striking. Ige seems to have wobbled Bektic a bit during an exchange but he appears fine now. Ige lands some shots to the body and has Bektic clinched up against the fence. Bektic escapes soon after. Ige looks to have the advantage on the feet and has landed more significant strikes. Ige clinches Bektic against the fence again but they separate. Ige ends the round with Bektic’s back on the feet.

Round 2: Bektic starts the round stronger and lands a takedown. Ige looks to have reversed it but Bektic counters and is in side control. He lands a number of knees to Ige’s body. Ige eventually gets up but Bektic gets him down again. Bektic transitions to an arm triangle choke and moves to full mount but Ige still seems to be in this. Ige eventually escapes but Bektic still has control of him. The round ends and is clearly Bektic’s.

Round 3: The pair go back to striking for the first minute. Bektic clinches with Ige and attempts a takedown. Ige lands some elbows but Bektic is still going for the takedown attempt. The referee separates them and Ige lands a right. The two exchange strikes. It looks like Ige has the clear advantage in the striking. Bektic takes Ige down. He looks to have lost the position but regains it as he enters Ige’s full guard. Ige sweeps him and gets up but Bektic has his back. Ige rolls forward but Bektic now has his neck. Bektic transitions to his back. Ige attempts a leg lock from the bottom as the fight ends.

Official result: Dan Ige defeats Mirsad Bektic via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).