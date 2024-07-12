Report – Dan Hooker return in the works for UFC 305 in Perth fight against Mateusz Gamrot

Perennial lightweight contender, Dan Hooker is targeted to make his return next month on the main card of UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, with a pairing against Polish contender, Mateusz Gamrot in the works for the RAC Arena card.

Hooker, the current number eleven ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined since UFC 290 back in July of last year, landing a split decision win over Jalin Turner to extend his winning spree to two straight fights for the first time since 2020.

Dan Hooker vs. Mateusz Gamrot targeted for UFC 305

For Gamrot, the former two-division KSW gold holder holds the number five rank at lightweight, most recently earned his third victory in a row, taking out former undisputed champion, Rafael dos Anjos win at UFC 299 in March of this year.

News of Dan Hooker’s targeted fight against Mateusz Gamrot was first reported by MMA Junkie this afternoon.

Dan Hooker's long search for a #UFC305 foe ends with Mateusz Gamrot in Perth.



Searching high and low for a spot on next month’s massive UFC 305 pay-per-view card in Australia alongside incoming headliner and middleweight title challenger, Israel Adesanya, Kiwi striker, Hooker had floated quite a few pairings prior to his landing with Gamrot.

Last month, the City Kickboxing staple sent fans into raptures after claiming he had agreed a deal to take on former champion, Charles Oliviera in a huge pairing on the same flagship card – before claiming he had then made the matchup up himself.

Suffering losses to just perennial contender Beneil Dariush and a controversial decision loss to Guram Kutateladze in his promotional bow, Gamrot added dos Anjos to a streak which included prior victories against both Rafael Fiziev, and common-foe, Turner. Gamrot also holds a main event win over expected incoming lightweight title challenger, Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC 305 takes place on August 18. from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, with an undisputed middleweight championship fight between the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis, and challenger, Israel Adesanya set to headline the return ‘Downunder’.

Who do you think wins at UFC 305 next month: Dan Hooker or Mateusz Gamrot?