UFC star Charles Oliveira eyes August comeback fight after shutting down ‘Fake’ Dan Hooker clash

Fan-favorite finisher, Charles Oliveira has confirmed plans to make a return action as soon as August if possible, after shutting down an admittedly fake fight with perennial contender, Dan Hooker in his return to the UFC.

Oliveira, the current number two ranked lightweight contender, most recently featured at UFC 300 earlier this year, taking on surging contender, Arman Tsarukyan in the pair’s officially-billed title-eliminator.

And suffering his second loss in his three most recent fights, Sao Paulo native, Oliveira’s most recent win came in the form of a blistering opening round knockout win over stalwart lightweight, Beneil Dariush last summer.

Charles Oliveira plots late summer return to UFC

Receiving a stark call out from former interim welterweight titleholder, Colby Covington – who offered him the chance of a 170lbs divisional bow, Oliveira also was the subject of a call out from lightweight challenger, Dan Hooker – who then admitted that he had completely faked a story regarding an apparently sealed fight for UFC 305.

“He’s (Charles Oliveira) taller than me, he weighs more than me, the guy is just a weight bully cutting to 155lbs because he wants to be stronger in there because he doesn’t have the mental edge, he’s mentally weak so he needs to have a physical edge,” Colby Covington said.

“He’s another one of those guys with baseless words, said all these things like, ‘I want big legacy fights, I want to go up to 170lbs’, well here’s your chance Charles Oliveira,” Colby Covington continued. “I’m the biggest fight you can get, former world champion, the King of Brazil, the King of Miami, Donald Trump’s favorite fighter.”

Planning another title charge at the lightweight limit as well as a potential leap to welterweight, Chute Boxe staple, Oliveira is reportedly eyeing a comeback to action as soon as August.

🚨 Charles Oliveira says he'd really like to fight in late August or early September



